Royal Bank of Canada Sells 949,246 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991,563 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 949,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of Exelon worth $73,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $37.53. 13,315,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,277. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

