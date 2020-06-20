Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ruhnn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ RUHN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.36. Ruhnn has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUHN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ruhnn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ruhnn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruhnn in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ruhnn during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ruhnn in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

