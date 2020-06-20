Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ruhnn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
NASDAQ RUHN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.36. Ruhnn has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.
Ruhnn Company Profile
Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.
Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.