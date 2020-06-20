SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $782,513.46

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $782,513.46 and $41.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00755065 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.20 or 0.02411643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027996 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00261051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00165772 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001012 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

