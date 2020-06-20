Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 99,793 Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Ashland Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $256,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,403,000 after purchasing an additional 466,628 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 601.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. 363,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.