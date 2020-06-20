Samlyn Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 521.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $74,901.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,362.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $40,151.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,695.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,163 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,146. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.99. 2,644,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,157. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $212.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus reduced their price target on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.