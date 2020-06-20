Samlyn Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,483,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.08% of AutoZone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $9.46 on Friday, reaching $1,130.60. 330,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,095.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,069.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Nomura raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,215.88.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

