Samlyn Capital LLC Grows Position in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,520 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 3.42% of LogicBio Therapeutics worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOGC shares. ValuEngine lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

LOGC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $7.96. 60,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.