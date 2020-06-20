Samlyn Capital LLC Has $17.21 Million Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,356 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 116,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,277.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,020 shares of company stock worth $2,610,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

AXNX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,438. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

