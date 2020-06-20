Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $11.52 Million in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of argenx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,337,000 after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of argenx by 117.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,701,000 after purchasing an additional 372,436 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $21,366,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 47.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 406,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,577,000 after purchasing an additional 131,737 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.11. 204,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.26. argenx SE – has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $242.37.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE – will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.