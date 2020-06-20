Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $20.32 Million in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,322,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of IDEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $153.24. The stock had a trading volume of 542,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,402. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

