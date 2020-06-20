Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $48.63 Million in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 678,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,626,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,867,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,042,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,724,000.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $88.73. 1,782,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,715. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,441,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

