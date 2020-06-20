Samlyn Capital LLC Lowers Stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,274 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in XP were worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XP during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XP during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XP. Bank of America downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE XP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

XP (NYSE:XP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.79 million during the quarter.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

