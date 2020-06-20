Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $40.04 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,166,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,962. The stock has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $356.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

