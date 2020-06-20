Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 780,961 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 780,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 41,732,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,842,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

