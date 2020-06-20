Samlyn Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) by 173.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,360 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of SCU stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 145,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,814. The stock has a market cap of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.