Samlyn Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,477 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Falcon Minerals worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,901,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,855,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 95,731 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 806,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 627,399 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Brian L. Frank purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 277,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,080.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,253. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $266.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

