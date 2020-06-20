Samlyn Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583,752 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Apollo Global Management worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 59,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 85,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $3,445,152.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,620,880 shares of company stock valued at $69,554,073 in the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 61.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

