Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 3,302,831 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,302,831 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Santander Consumer USA worth $26,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,976,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,642,000 after buying an additional 3,356,963 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 30.5% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,230,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,210,000 after buying an additional 2,621,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,380,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,413,000 after buying an additional 433,196 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,537,000.

NYSE SC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,031. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

