Samlyn Capital LLC Takes $16.57 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 801,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 42.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in KBR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in KBR by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KBR by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,585,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,852,000 after acquiring an additional 129,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KBR by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 158,784 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,665. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.