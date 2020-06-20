Samlyn Capital LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after buying an additional 346,578 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $3,281,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.80. 2,847,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,612. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

