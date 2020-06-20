Samlyn Capital LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,747,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Wynn Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.79. 4,076,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,838. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. TheStreet cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

