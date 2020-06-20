San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 285,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.36. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

