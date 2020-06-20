Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €99.54 ($111.84).

Sanofi stock traded up €1.80 ($2.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €94.12 ($105.75). 7,610,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($104.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €89.07 and its 200-day moving average is €87.14.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

