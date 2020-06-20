Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 209,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,064. Sapiens International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

