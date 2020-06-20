SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) One Day Volume Tops $67.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $22,935.46 and $67.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

