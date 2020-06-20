SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SEAC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaChange International news, CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $37,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 448,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 202,557 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.