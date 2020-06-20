SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Update

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 441,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SMHI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 341,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,619. SEACOR Marine has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.88). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 39.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Charles Fabrikant bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Company insiders own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 25.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 177.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

