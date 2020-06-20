SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEIC. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $55.69. 1,230,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

