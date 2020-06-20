Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0691 on Top Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Semux has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $877,807.37 and approximately $40,592.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027860 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013100 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009138 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000402 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.