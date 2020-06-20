SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 86.7% in June

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNES traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 141,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.05. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 290.83% and a negative net margin of 6,193.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNES. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

