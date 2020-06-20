Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 110,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $7.59.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

