Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Severn Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

SVBI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 10,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. Severn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Severn Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Severn Bancorp worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

