Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Down 38.7% in June

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,700 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 745,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $584.67. The stock had a trading volume of 658,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,179. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $603.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $565.03 and a 200-day moving average of $546.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

