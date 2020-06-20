Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lessened by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95,738 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.89% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,621,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after buying an additional 361,140 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after buying an additional 292,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after buying an additional 248,727 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $585.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $603.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

