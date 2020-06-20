Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

In other news, insider Michael T. Cavey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $62,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,972 shares of company stock worth $72,037. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.