Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Drops By 14.1%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 8,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

CM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. 488,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,627. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $1.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 616,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 497,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.