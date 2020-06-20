Short Interest in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Grows By 27.4%

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.22. 4,193,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,907. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

