Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Drops By 23.6%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,341. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $324.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.84.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.
