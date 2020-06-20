Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Drops By 23.6%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,341. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $324.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

