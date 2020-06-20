Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Declines By 84.1%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

CINR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 25,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34. Ciner Resources has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.27). Ciner Resources had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 1,262.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

