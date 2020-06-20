Short Interest in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Increases By 13.5%

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Cna Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 283,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,617. Cna Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $51.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cna Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. TheStreet lowered Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 161,305 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.49 per share, with a total value of $5,240,799.45. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 564,430 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,911. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the fourth quarter worth $20,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,135,000 after buying an additional 645,760 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 290.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

