Short Interest in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rises By 10.2%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 31st total of 12,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.36. 5,842,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,416,210,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,740,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

