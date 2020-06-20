Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Expands By 26.1%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $94,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,918.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,198.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,058 shares of company stock worth $185,142. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,536,000 after buying an additional 41,281 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 99,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.06. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.