Short Interest in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Grows By 24.6%

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 28.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 608,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

In related news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $25,374.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 44.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gain Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,488. Gain Capital has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $229.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Capital will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is -25.26%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

