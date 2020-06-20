Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Drops By 15.3%

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 96,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,726. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Cord Blood from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 68,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,114,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at $2,510,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

