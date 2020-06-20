Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Drops By 15.3%

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 96,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,726. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Cord Blood from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
