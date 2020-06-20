Short Interest in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Rises By 27.0%

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on HHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
Shares of NYSE HHS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,073. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.
In other news, CEO Andrew B. Benett purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Griffin, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,177.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,439 shares of company stock valued at $182,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Harte Hanks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Harte Hanks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
About Harte Hanks
Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.
