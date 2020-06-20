Short Interest in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Rises By 27.0%

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on HHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HHS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,073. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew B. Benett purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Griffin, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,177.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,439 shares of company stock valued at $182,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Harte Hanks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Harte Hanks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

