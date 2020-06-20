Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expands By 34.4%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSII. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 318,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,761. The stock has a market cap of $404.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

