Short Interest in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Rises By 29.3%

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of KT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 737,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. KT has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 580.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

