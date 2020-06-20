Short Interest in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Grows By 17.0%

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 991,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NYSE CLI traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,539. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Mack Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

