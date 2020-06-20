Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Increases By 29.7%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 6,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 1,175,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,672. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUFG. ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

