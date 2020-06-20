Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Increases By 29.7%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 6,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 1,175,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,672. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.54.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUFG. ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.
