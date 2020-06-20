Short Interest in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Expands By 27.5%

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.97. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $298.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.49 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 13.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

